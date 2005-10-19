Martha Tops Tyra

Martha Stewart's daytime talk show bounced back in its syndication showdown with another new talker, The Tyra Banks Show, in the national ratings for the week ending Oct. 9.

Martha was up 6% week-to-week to a 1.7, while Tyra Banks was flat at a 1.5. Judge Alex was down 5% to a 2.1, but still continues to hold its title as the highest-rated of the new first-run syndication shows.

Three of the returning talk shows saw gains in the week. Live With Regis and Kelly, which had its best rating in eight weeks with a 3.4, was up 6% week-to-week and 10% over last year at this time. Jerry Springer also gained 6% to a 1.9, while Starting Over was up 10% to a 1.1, its highest rating in 21 weeks.

Of the entertainment magazine shows, only Entertainment Tonight was up week to week, up 4% to a 5.0, its highest rating since May.

Ratings for the week ending Oct. 9 were affected by several factors, including President George W. Bush’s daytime press conference on Oct. 4, the baseball playoffs and the Jewish New Year.