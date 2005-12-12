Martha Still Cooking In Year Two

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution is announcing Monday a second season for daily syndicated show, Martha, which has been sold in more than 90% of the country for next year.

Stewart’s network version of The Apprentice has not fared as well, getting canned after its first season on the job.

Stewart’s daily talk show debuted in September at a 2.0 national household rating for its first week and then dipped immediately, though it has come back to a 1.9 as recently as the week ending Nov. 27.

The performance reviews were apparently better for her daily syndicated show.

The show was cleared in 98% of the country in its rookie season and NBC U expects to equal or surpass that coverage next year. A significant number of the original deals were for two years.

NBC U says in addition to returning on NBC O&O’s, Martha has been sold across station groups including Hearst-Argyle, Gannett, Scripps-Howard, Viacom, Belo, Freedom, Young, Clear Channel, Meredith and Milwaukee Journal.