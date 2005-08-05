Martha Stewart TV Chief Out

The TV projects Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO) has in the pipeline will go on the air without the company’s TV head. Heidi Diamond, president of Martha Stewart Omnimedia’s television division, is exiting the company.

The company did not give a reason for her departure, saying only that Diamond would remain a consultant to the company. Diamond started with MSLO in 2002, just as her boss’ legal problems began. But in recent months, Diamond has shepherded Stewart’s upcoming syndicated talk show on NBC, as well as public TV series Everyday Food. Stewart’s upcoming reality show on NBC is not handled by MSLO.