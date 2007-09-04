Martha Stewart Show Repeats Heading to Fine Living

The syndicated Martha Stewart Showis getting a cable airing on a one-day delay, and in primetime, no less.

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia signed a licensing agreement with Fine Living to air the one-hour, how-to show weekdays from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 10 -- although that will be a repeat, since Monday's is the show's new-season debut -- then beginning Tuesdays with the tape-delayed airing of the previous day's syndicated broadcast.

The deal is the second agreement in the past few weeks with a Scripps Networks-owned channel, with the company having reached an agreement to bring compilation show Martha Stewart Crafts to DIY Network last month.

"I am delighted that this new partnership extends even further our current business relationship with the Scripps family and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come," Stewart said in a statement announcing the deal. "It is fantastic to have a second home for The Martha Stewart Show, a program that empowers viewers with new and inspiring ideas and creative projects that will make a difference in their daily lives."

The Martha Stewart Show is produced by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and distributed by NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.