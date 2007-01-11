Martha Stewart Renewed

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has renewed The Martha Stewart Show in more than 80% of the U.S. for its third season in national syndication.

The clearance list includes stations representing NBC U, CBS, Scripps, Sinclair, Hearst-Argyle, Media General, Gannett, Belo, Allbritton, Fisher, Gray, LIN and Nextstar. New stations for season three encompass KING Seattle, WISN Milwaukee, WLKY Louisville and WOWT Omaha.



NBC U previously announced Stewart had been renewed on the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and other major markets.

Stewart and Mark Burnett are executive producers of the program, which is produced by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and distributed by NBCU.



Stewart's how-to hour has been a solid performer and trending higher in recent weeks.

For the week ending Dec. 31, the show had its best week of the season in the metered markets with a 1.7 rating/5 share. Nationally, the show has held at its season high-water-mark of a 1.5 for the past seven weeks.--John Eggerton contributed to this report.