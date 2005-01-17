Martha Stewart, the Next Donald Trump?

Last week, we told you that development of a new Martha Stewart series with reality-TV guru Mark Burnett hit rough waters when Stewart balked at concepts that put her in settings with “negative tension.”

Ways were being explored to put her above the reality fray and play the benevolent overseer. “Think Donald Trump,” we said, “only nicer.”

If some folks inside NBC have their way, however, forget about the “nicer.”



The buzz from Burbank is that NBC wants to launch two weekly editions of The Apprentice, one with Trump and another with the Diva of Domesticity.

The network officially denies that’s the plan. But we’re dying to hear Stewart utter the negative-tension-reducing phrase, “You’re fired. And it’s a good thing.”