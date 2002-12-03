Martha Stewart Living renewed

King World Productions' Martha Stewart Living will return next year for its 11th season, with clearances in 70 percent of the country, the company said

Monday.

Television groups that have renewed the half-hour strip so far include CBS,

Belo Corp., E.W. Scripps Co., Gannett Co. Inc., Emmis Communications Corp. and The New York Times Co.

"This announcement affirms the value of our programming -- recognized for its

quality, consistency, usefulness, and family- and advertising-friendly

environment -- to our many wonderful long-standing station affiliates and our

millions of loyal viewers," said Sharon Patrick, president and chief operating officer of Martha

Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc.