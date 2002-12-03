Martha Stewart Living renewed
King World Productions' Martha Stewart Living will return next year for its 11th season, with clearances in 70 percent of the country, the company said
Monday.
Television groups that have renewed the half-hour strip so far include CBS,
Belo Corp., E.W. Scripps Co., Gannett Co. Inc., Emmis Communications Corp. and The New York Times Co.
"This announcement affirms the value of our programming -- recognized for its
quality, consistency, usefulness, and family- and advertising-friendly
environment -- to our many wonderful long-standing station affiliates and our
millions of loyal viewers," said Sharon Patrick, president and chief operating officer of Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc.
