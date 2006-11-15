Martha Stewart Gets New Co-EP

Bernie Young, former executive producer of the syndicated Rosie O'Donnell talker who headed up her production company when that show ended in 2002, has been named co-executive producer of the Martha Stewart Show.

Last week, distributor NBC Universal renewed the Stewart show for a third season by the NBC-owned stations.

Stewart producer Mark Burnett said he first linked up with Young in 2002, when O'Donnell hosted the finale of the fourth season of Survivor. "I knew then that Bernie was someone I'd eventually work with. I'm glad that's come true," he said in announcing the hire.

Young is a former NYPD Detective and talent agent who became O'Donnell's manager after a career switch.