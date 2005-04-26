Martha Stewart, DVDiva
Home-making mogul Martha Stewart is cooking up a new line of DVDs.
Stewart’s company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia is partnering with Warner Home Video on a multi-year deal to develop lifestyle home videos culled from 1,500 hours of library product, including 11 seasons of Stewart’s syndicated show, Martha Stewart Living.
Her company says the DVDs will have themes like cooking, baking, weddings and petkeeping.
