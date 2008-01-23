Martha Stewart Cleared for Season Four in Almost All of U.S.

NBC Universal’s The Martha Stewart Show is renewed in more than 85% of the country for its fourth season, said Barry Wallach, president of NBCU Domestic Television Distribution, Wednesday.

Next year, it will appear on the NBC Local Media Division stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Miami and San Diego, as well as on stations from Fox, Belo, Fisher Communications, Scripps, Hearst-Argyle Television, Allbritton Communications, LIN Television, Young Broadcasting, Raycom Media, Clear Channel Television and other leading broadcast-station groups.

The Martha Stewart Show is produced by MSLO Productions in association with Mark Burnett Productions.