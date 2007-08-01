Martha Stewart Bringing Her Craft(s) to DIY

Martha Stewart will be bringing her craft making expertise to Scripps owned DIY network this November.



The show, Martha Stewart Crafts, will be a “best of” compilation, featuring content from over a decade of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia programming. How-to segments on the show will include everything from scrapbooking and framing to home made gifts and cards.

“I have always had a passion for crafting. It’s such a satisfying pursuit, as well as a wonderful way to engage with your children and create something unique and meaningful for all of the important people in your life,” said Ms. Stewart in a statement. “DIY is a like-minded partner, a television network that understands crafting and our continuing fascination with and appreciation for inspiring do-it-yourself projects.”

The announcement follows the Spring launch of paper based crafting and storage products by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

“Martha Stewart is synonymous with the world of crafting and we feel very privileged to have her join the DIY Network family just in time for holiday celebrations around the country,” said Kathleen Finch, general manager, DIY in a statement.

Martha Stewart Crafts will debut on DIY Thanksgiving Day, November 22.