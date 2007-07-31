Martha, Jerry Score Double-Digit Gains

For the week ending July 22, only two first-run syndicated strips saw double-digit gains--Jerry Springer and Martha Stewart--although several other daytime shows scored significant increases.

Springer, who has been enjoying increased visibility since taking over as host on America's Got Talent on NBC, hit his highest ratings in 20 weeks, up 13% from the previous week to a 1.7. Martha had her best ratings in seven weeks, up 10% to a 1.1

Other talkers heading north for the summer were Live With Regis & Kelly, up 7% to a 3.1, and rookie champ Rachael Ray, which had its highest numbers since late May, fifth among all talkers with a 1.9, up 6%. Ray's biggest day of the week was a 2.2 July 18 for a repeat featuring her mentor, Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Oprah, the talk show, was up 2% to a 4.9, leading all talkers, and Montel Williams was up 7% to a 1.5.

The Morning Show With Mike and Juliet, which goes national in September, was up 8% to a 1.4 rating/5 share and either won its time period or was second in nine of its 32 metered markets.