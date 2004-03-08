Martha Is History on Viacom Stations

As expected, Viacom Inc. has yanked its co-owned Martha Stewart Living off its CBS and UPN stations in the wake of the homemaking diva's conviction Friday.

The syndicated strip had been airing in mostly overnight timeslots in the top markets, having given way to co-owned King World's Ali & Jack (Stewart is also distributed by King World).

Up to this point, the rumor had been that if Stewart was found innocent, King World might return her show to its 9 a.m. time slots on the CBS owned-and-operated stations, canceling the syndicator’s struggling Ali & Jack.

Martha Stewart Living was nominated for six Daytime Emmys last week, including best service show and best host of a service show.

Warner Bros.’ The Larry Elder Show and Sony’s Life & Style are waiting in the wings on the CBS O&Os. Both are hoping to get a shot at the time period, but no decision has been made yet on Living It Up.