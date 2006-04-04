Martha Goes International

Fremantle International Distribution (FID) said Tuesday it has brokered sales of Martha Stewart’s talk show in 10 territories worldwide.

Martha has been sold to Iceland’s IBC Channel 2; Israel’s Good Life Channel; Kenya’s KTN Baraza; Sweden’s TV4 and TV4 plus; Portugal’s SIC Mulher; Poland’s Canal Plus; New Zealand’s TVNZ and The Living Channel; The Philippines’ ABS-CBN, Indonesia’s Kablevision, and Korea’s ONIMedia.

The package for the Mark Burnett-helmed talk show, which launched in syndication last September, is 180 one-hour shows.



FID has worldwide distribution rights to Martha everywhere except the US and Canada, Japan, Australia, and the Arabic-speaking Middle East. FID also has the Martha Stewart Living Television back catalogue for international distribution.