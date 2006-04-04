Martha Goes International
By Ben Grossman
Fremantle International Distribution (FID) said Tuesday it has brokered sales of Martha Stewart’s talk show in 10 territories worldwide.
Martha has been sold to Iceland’s IBC Channel 2; Israel’s Good Life Channel; Kenya’s KTN Baraza; Sweden’s TV4 and TV4 plus; Portugal’s SIC Mulher; Poland’s Canal Plus; New Zealand’s TVNZ and The Living Channel; The Philippines’ ABS-CBN, Indonesia’s Kablevision, and Korea’s ONIMedia.
The package for the Mark Burnett-helmed talk show, which launched in syndication last September, is 180 one-hour shows.
FID has worldwide distribution rights to Martha everywhere except the US and Canada, Japan, Australia, and the Arabic-speaking Middle East. FID also has the Martha Stewart Living Television back catalogue for international distribution.
