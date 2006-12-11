"Martha" Books to Become TV

WGBH is one of PBS' biggest programming suppliers--including high-profile kids offerings-- has secured the rights from Houghton Mifflin for a new TV series based on the "Martha" books by Susan Meddaugh.



The series will be Martha Speaks, named after the first book in the series about a dog whose taste for alphabet soup translates into the ability to speak.



Carol Greenwald ( author of "Arthur" and "Postcards from Buster") will be executive producer for the series.