"Martha" Books to Become TV
WGBH is one of PBS' biggest programming suppliers--including high-profile kids offerings-- has secured the rights from Houghton Mifflin for a new TV series based on the "Martha" books by Susan Meddaugh.
The series will be Martha Speaks, named after the first book in the series about a dog whose taste for alphabet soup translates into the ability to speak.
Carol Greenwald ( author of "Arthur" and "Postcards from Buster") will be executive producer for the series.
