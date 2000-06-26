Marsha MacBride, mass media and cable adviser for FCC Commissioner Michael Powell, will leave that post to join Disneys Washington office Aug. 1.Internet Broadcasting Systems (IBS), which provides Web-support services for broadcasters looking to off

Marsha MacBride, mass media and cable adviser for FCC Commissioner Michael Powell, will leave that post to join Disney's Washington office Aug. 1.Internet Broadcasting Systems (IBS), which provides Web-support services for broadcasters looking to offer full-service Web sites, has begun rollout of local Web Channels for the Post-Newsweek broadcast properties with the launch of sites for KPRC-TV Houston (www.Click2Houston.com) and WDIV-TV Detroit (www.ClickOnDetroit.com). IBS also has furthered its reach in Canada with the addition of three broadcast markets through its partnership with CanWest Global. The new properties in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are all scheduled to launch in the fall.