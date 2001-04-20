Mars, Venus falling out of syndie orbit

There's word that struggling Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, which wrapped production on its rookie season Thursday, won't be back next fall.

On Thursday night's (April 19) edition of syndicated radio show Loveline, Adam Corolla teased co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky, also a co-host of Mars, Venus, about getting "fired." Pinsky didn't think "fired" was the right term, but said that some of the other cast members, which include comedian Rondell Sheridan and past Live with Regis guest host Cristina Ferrare, were crying that last day of production for its current season.

A spokesperson for Mars, Venus distributor, Columbia Tri-Star Television Distribution, said the studio hasn't made any decisions regarding the show's return.

