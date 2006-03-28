Mars Landing on BBC
Life on Mars—a British series that, despite its name, does not involve extraterrestrial beings—will begin showing on BBC America later this year. The series premiered in the UK on BBC One in January.
Mars (which actually gets its title from a David Bowie song) stars John Simm as a young detective living present day who travels back to 1973 following a car crash.
Mars is written by creators Mathhew Graham, Tony Jordan and Ashley Pharoah. It is a Kudos production and is executive-produced by Graham and Jane Featherstone.
