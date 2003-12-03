Marriott to Host GSN Series
The original Joe Millionaire, Evan Marriott, is joining Game Show Network to host a new weekly reality show Fake-A-Date.
The series, slated to debut in March, will challenge a contestant to pick between two suitors, one that is looking for a relationship and the other "faking it" to try to win.
