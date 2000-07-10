Marriages of convenience
The WB 100+ Station Group has enlisted the sales departments of five more stations, all affiliated with competing networks, to sell ad time for the cable channels programmed as WB affiliates in those markets.
The sales teams are from WLAJ-TV Lansing, Mich.; KTKA-TV Topeka, Kan.; KAIT-TV Jonesboro, Ark.; KYOU-TV Ottumwa, Iowa-Kirksville, Mo.; and WAOW-TV Wausau-Rhinelander, Wis.
