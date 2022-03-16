Marquee TV Launches on Prime Video Channels

Performing arts streaming service Marquee TV said it has launched on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels store.

Consumers can sign up for a 7-day free trial. A monthly subscription costs $8.99.

“By joining Prime Video Channels, Marquee TV is making it easier and more affordable than ever to experience the best in arts and culture, from the comfort of your couch. Marquee TV’s mission is to democratize access to the performing arts and its sheer scale makes Prime Video Channels a perfect partner,” said Marquee TV co-founder and chief executive Simon Walker.

Marquee TV was launched in 2018. It offers performances from the Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra and the New York City Ballet.

The network points to a study by Indigo Research that shows that during the recession, people adopted streaming performances. With theaters and concert halls reopening, 90% of those streamers are continuing to watch online, the study found.■