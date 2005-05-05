Maroulis Fans Boycott Idol

We'll have to keep close track on the Wednesday night ratings, but there's one group out there who thinks they know why American Idol's ratings were down Tuesday night: Constantine Maroulis fans.

They say it was their boycott of the show after the unthinkable ouster of the soulful-eyed singer, whose cover of a chunk of "Bohemian Rapsody" a couple shows back was the closest thing to Freddie Mercury outside of Keane.



After B&C posted a story saying Idol's rating were down from the week before, we were flooded with e-mails from Maroulis fans saying it was their protest.

According to one fan: "The real reason is that Constantine fans on various websites including the Fox message boards held a boycott of American Idol [tuesday night] night in protest of the unfair elimination of Constantine Maroulis."