Maroney Takes Over Denver Duop
Former WTVR Richmond General
Manager Peter Maroney was named president and general manager of Local
TV-Tribune's KDVR-KWGN Denver duopoly. He ran the Local TV CBS affiliate in Richmond for seven years.
Prior to his time in Virginia, Maroney ran
KOIN Portland and was previously the station's director of news and
programming.
Maroney replaces Dennis Leonard,
who merged the Denver
stations' operations and ran them from 2008 until last month. He returned to
his family in Birmingham.
Local TV operates the two stations
through a local marketing agreement.
