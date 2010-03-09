Maroney Takes Over Denver Duop

Former WTVR Richmond General

Manager Peter Maroney was named president and general manager of Local

TV-Tribune's KDVR-KWGN Denver duopoly. He ran the Local TV CBS affiliate in Richmond for seven years.

Prior to his time in Virginia, Maroney ran

KOIN Portland and was previously the station's director of news and

programming.

Maroney replaces Dennis Leonard,

who merged the Denver

stations' operations and ran them from 2008 until last month. He returned to

his family in Birmingham.

Local TV operates the two stations

through a local marketing agreement.