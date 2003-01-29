Marmet gets GM nod at TLC
The Learning Channel executive Roger Marmet is officially taking the reins of the Discovery
Networks U.S. cable channel.
Marmet, now senior vice president and general manager, had been serving as
acting GM since April 2002, when former chief Jana Bennett defected to a job at
the British Broadcasting Corp.
Marmet, a 10-year TLC veteran, had been VP of programming
and, before that, VP of advertising and promotion.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.