Marmet gets GM nod at TLC

The Learning Channel executive Roger Marmet is officially taking the reins of the Discovery

Networks U.S. cable channel.

Marmet, now senior vice president and general manager, had been serving as

acting GM since April 2002, when former chief Jana Bennett defected to a job at

the British Broadcasting Corp.

Marmet, a 10-year TLC veteran, had been VP of programming

and, before that, VP of advertising and promotion.