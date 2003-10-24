Marlins Upset Yanks; CBS Upsets Fox

Baseball fatigue is setting in a little bit: CBS beat the World Series (game five) and finished first in households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Thursday night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate ratings.

CBS averaged 20.7 million viewers throughout prime time with Survivor: Pearl Islands, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

and Without a Trace

, while the game averaged 17.4 million viewers in prime time.

Up to this point, Fox had easily won with the previous four World Series games across the key categories (as well as most of the League Championship Series games), but Thursday night it finished second in households and viewers and third in the key adult demos, according to the preliminary Nielsens.

NBC’s Friends

-through-ER

schedule was second by one-tenth of a rating point behind CBS in adults 18-49 and first among adults 18-34.

ABC was a distant fourth across most of the key categories (fifth in adults 18-34 behind UPN) with Threat Matrix

, Extreme Makeover

and PrimeTime Thursday

.

In the weblet battle, UPN had the edge with wrestling, ahead of The WB Television Network’s Thursday comedies.

For the night, the viewer averages: CBS 20.7 million, Fox 17.4 million, NBC 15.3 million, ABC 7.3 million, UPN 5.4 million and WB 2.6 million.

Adults 18-49: CBS 7.4/19, NBC 7.3/18, Fox 5.6/14, ABC 2.5/6,UPN 2.1/5 and WB 0.9/2.