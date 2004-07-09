Marks Tops NBC/Universal Pub Shop

Rebecca Marks has been put in charge of the newly restructured NBC Universal publicity unit. In addition to continuing to oversee network and syndication publicity, Marks, as senior VP of NBC Universal, will add cable publicity to her plate.

Kathy Kelly-Brown, formerly VP, prime time series and long-form, will head the entertainment division as VP, entertainment publicity; Curt King will continue to head NBC Universal TV Studio and corporate entertainment publicity, also as VP; Jennifer Skorlich, formerly VP, NBC and Bravo publicity, will oversee all cable entertainment publicity, also as VP, and Tom Bierbaum, director of ratings and program information, becomes VP, ratings and program info.



Joe Schlosser had earlier been named VP, NBC Universal Television Distribution, the company's syndication arm.