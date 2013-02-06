Markham Named Communications Corp. of America Chairman

In the wake of Steve Pruett's resignation as Communications

Corporation of America (CCA) CEO, Peter Markham has been elevated to chairman

of the board. A board member for the past 5 Â½ years, Markham brings over 17

years of experience to the role.





Markham is also chairman and CEO of Granite Broadcasting

Corp.





"I look forward to working more closely with the

incredible talent assembled at CCA to build on the momentum the company has

created over the past several years," Markham said. "I believe the

company is positioned extremely well for future growth, following a year of

record performance in 2012."





Pruett, also the Fox affiliates board chairman, departed CCA

"to pursue other opportunities," said CCA, including building a new

station group. "As a long-time board member of CCA, I'd like to personally

thank Steve for his years of service to the company and wish him well in his

future endeavors," said Markham.