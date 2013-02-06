Markham Named Communications Corp. of America Chairman
In the wake of Steve Pruett's resignation as Communications
Corporation of America (CCA) CEO, Peter Markham has been elevated to chairman
of the board. A board member for the past 5 Â½ years, Markham brings over 17
years of experience to the role.
Markham is also chairman and CEO of Granite Broadcasting
Corp.
"I look forward to working more closely with the
incredible talent assembled at CCA to build on the momentum the company has
created over the past several years," Markham said. "I believe the
company is positioned extremely well for future growth, following a year of
record performance in 2012."
Pruett, also the Fox affiliates board chairman, departed CCA
"to pursue other opportunities," said CCA, including building a new
station group. "As a long-time board member of CCA, I'd like to personally
thank Steve for his years of service to the company and wish him well in his
future endeavors," said Markham.
