Markey uses GAO report for DTV leverage

The federal government's General Accounting Office has figured out what the

rest of the world has known for months: Most TV broadcasters aren't going to be

broadcasting in digital by the May 1 deadline.

In a study released Friday, the GAO said it had conducted a survey and found

that 74 percent of television stations will not be on the air by the deadline.

As of Friday, the National Association of Broadcasters reported that

a total of 304 stations are broadcasting in digital, covering nearly 85 percent

of the country with one or more digital-television signals.

This fact is already known by the Federal Communications Commission, which

has been collecting waivers from broadcasters asking for at least six-month

extensions. The report was requested by Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), ranking member

on the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee.

"The GAO report clearly underscores the need for government involvement so

that the DTV transition doesn't permanently take on a `waiting-for-Godot'

quality," Markey said.

Markey has been pushing Congress to write legislation to spur the transition,

such as a mandate to include digital-TV tuners in all new TV sets.

But House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) has

been clear that he would prefer to let the marketplace work, with some bully pulpit

encouragement from lawmakers.

The GAO also said the large majority of stations that will miss the deadline -- 68

percent -- are in the smallest 100 markets. Of those, 31 percent said they

wouldn't make the transition anytime this decade if the government wasn't

forcing them to do so.

Unsurprisingly, stations not affiliated with the "Big Four" networks -- ABC,

CBS, Fox and NBC -- have fewer plans to show high-definition programming and

to offer multicast channels.