Markey: Use auction receipts for public trust
Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Thursday introduced the "Wireless Technology
Investment and Digital Dividends Act," which proposes to take proceeds from
spectrum auctions and create a public trust fund.
The fund would support investments in telecommunications that advance causes
such as teacher training, educational-software development and distance
learning.
It would help to bridge the digital divide and it would invest in rural and
inner-city areas that need telecommunications infrastructure.
Markey included language in the bill that would set policy objectives
for new technologies -- such as the digital-television transition and third-generation (3G) wireless
service -- before setting dates for spectrum auctions.
