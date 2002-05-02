Markey: Use auction receipts for public trust

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Thursday introduced the "Wireless Technology

Investment and Digital Dividends Act," which proposes to take proceeds from

spectrum auctions and create a public trust fund.

The fund would support investments in telecommunications that advance causes

such as teacher training, educational-software development and distance

learning.

It would help to bridge the digital divide and it would invest in rural and

inner-city areas that need telecommunications infrastructure.

Markey included language in the bill that would set policy objectives

for new technologies -- such as the digital-television transition and third-generation (3G) wireless

service -- before setting dates for spectrum auctions.