Markey Intros Kids Media Research Bill

On the eve of the 15th anniversary of the Children's Television Act, Congressman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and several colleagues have introduced a bill to fund children's media research by the Centers for Disease Control.

Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and several others have already introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

The bills would call for research on the impact on kids of "all forms of electronic media," including TV, movies, DVDs, video games, cell phones, and the Internet."

"I am concerned that our children are exposed to media that could harm their health and moral development," said co-sponsor Rep. Joe Baca, chairman of the Congressional Sex and Violence in the Media Caucus. "I fully support having CDC conduct research about the effect of new forms of media on our families and children."

Baca also sponsored the SAFE Rating Act to "protect children from violent and graphic video game content."