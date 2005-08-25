Markets Shift In New Nielsens

Several fast-growing Southern cities moved up in the latest Nielsen market rankings, while several Midwestern and Northern markets lost ground.

Houston, formerly Nielsen’s 11th largest market per the 2004-2005 rankings, moves up to the 10th spot. Texas’ largest city swapped places with Detroit.

Similarly, Tampa-St. Petersburg edged up a spot to the 12th largest market, replacing Seattle-Tacoma, now 13. And Phoenix, formerly No. 15, traded places wither former No. 14 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Other Southern markets edging up include Charlotte, now No. 27; West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla., now No. 38, Albuquerque, N.M,, to No. 46, and Las Vegas, which climbed three spots to No. 48. One of the biggest jumps was Palm Springs, Calif., moving up six spots to become the 153th largest market (out of 210 total).

Several cities in the Northeast and Midwest fell multiple spots. In upstate New York, Buffalo dropped three places to market No. 49, Rochester, N.Y., fell four rungs to No. 79 and Watertown, N.Y., dropped to No. 178 from No. 175. The Providence-New Bedford market slipped two spots to No. 51 and Dayton, Ohio, dropped three rungs to No. 59.

The total TV universe continues to grow. For the 2005-2006 TV season, Nielsen counts 110.2 million homes, up from 109.6 million last season.