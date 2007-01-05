Marketing Company Polls Reactions to Presidental Candidates

Online marketing company HCD Research says it is launching a weekly poll of surfers real-time reactions to the appearances of presidential candidates and other political figures on the Sunday morning shows.



It is pitching the poll to media outlets as a way to track perceptions of the candidates in the run-up to the election.



Poll participants will access clips of the shows online and will record their responses to various questions about the believability of the candidate's statements.



For example, pollers watching clips from an interview on Meet the Press with Newt Gingrich all thought he was a less strong candidate after watching the clips than they did before.



