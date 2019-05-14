Marketers Can’t Connect With Hispanic Community Without Univision, Said Sadusky

Univision held an upfront presentation at Center 415 in Manhattan, with network execs addressing the crowd before attendees ventured on to experiential booths showcasing sports, music, news and other network assets.

Vincent Sadusky, Univision Communications CEO, started things off. He spoke of a “relationship built on trust and loyalty” between Univision and the Hispanic community in the U.S.

Univision is billing itself as “America’s Hispanic Superbrand.” “You’re not reaching the majority of this community without Univision,” Sadusky told the advertising folks in the room.

Univision shared its strategy at an upfront press meeting in New York May 7.

Steve Mandala, president of ad sales and marketing, was next. He played up Univision Brand Labs, which the network describes as “creative consultation” for clients.

“In the world of influencer marketing, no one does it better than we do,” said Mandala.

He spoke of Univision as a key resource as Hispanic voters weigh in on the presidency in 2020.

Mandala gave way to Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment. “We are the home of the stars,” she said.

Rodriguez spoke about the UniMas rebrand to the home of live programming--a 10 p.m. newscast called Noticiero Univision Edicion Nocturna launched May 13. “UniMas is a priority for us,” she said.

Univision programming challenges gender stereotypes, she said, and faces down important issues. It’s no longer the damsel in distress seen in telenovelas.

“We believe in celebrating complex and authentic Latina women,” said Rodriguez.

New series include El Dragon, an “action-packed saga of epic proportions,” said Rodriguez.

Live reality show Enamorandonos on UniMas shows contestants searching for soulmates. It airs for two hours a night.

Live events include the 20th anniversary of the Latin Grammys.

Juan Carlos Rodrigues, president of sports, talked about Univision Deportes rebranding to TUDN this summer. “More shows, more talent and more games,” he said.

Finishing up, Mandala mentioned El Dragon--and another show on HBO that features dragons. “Ours is going to kick some serious butt this year,” he said.