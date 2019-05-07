UniMás Rebranding to Live Entertainment Destination

Univision Communications is relaunching its UniMás network May 13, with a focus on live entertainment in the shape of sports, news and reality. May 13 is premiere day for a 10 p.m. newscast on UniMás. That is called Noticiero Univision Edicion Nocturna, and is anchored by Enrique Acevedo and Patricia Janiot.

“We’re making a commitment to investing in this network like never before,” said Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment at Univision.

There will be Gold Cup soccer action on UniMás in the summer, and fall is the premiere of Enamorandonos, a live matchmaking reality show. Shot in Miami, Enamorandonos will air two hours a night.

Rodriguez called it a “cornerstone of the live, dynamic, bold entertainment that we are going to be bringing in the renewed UniMás network.”

On Univision, Rodriguez said programming will continue to challenge gender stereotypes and tackle tough topics. “We believe in celebrating the everyday woman,” she said, who offers equal parts aspiration and relatability.

New shows include Jezabel, Cita a Ciegas and El Dragon, the latter coming from novelist and producer Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who is behind the Telemundo hit La Reina del Sur.

Univision is also bringing back beloved novelas for a modern audience, including Rubi, La Usurpadora and Cuna de Lobos. Rodriguez called those “reimaginations” of known novelas told in 25 episodes.

Univision shared its strategy at an upfront press meeting in New York May 7.

Univision is also rebranding its Univision Deportes network to TUDN. That starts this summer. Univision has renewed its agreement with the Mexican national soccer team through 2022, and will have more than 250 Liga MX matches next season.

Univision holds three upfront presentations in New York May 13 and 14.

Vincent Sadusky, Univision Communications CEO, spoke of the network’s “amazing connection with its community,” even at a time when viewers identify more with programs than networks.

Steve Mandala, president of ad sales and marketing, said 91% of Univision’s prime is viewed live, and the network has the lowest median age of any. He said Univision Brand Labs will be introduced next week. It is an “end to end, full-service solution” for marketers looking to connect with the Hispanic audience.

“It will bring our broad offerings to more advertisers than ever before,” he said. “It will make it an easier process for advertisers.”