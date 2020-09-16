MarketCast Names Campbell Head of Sports, Events, Brands

MarketCast, a research, analytics and data company, said it named Lyndon Campbell as corporate senior VP and general manager of MarketCast Sports, Live Events and Brand.

Campbell, who had been senior VP, head of leagues & rights holders at Nielsen, will be responsible for guiding clients services and commercial activities for MarketCast’s sport, lifestyle brand and live event clients and expanding its fan research practice.

He will report to MarketCast CEO John Batter.

“We are thrilled to have such an experienced and respected leader in sports media and data joining the MarketCast team,” said Batter. “As fan consumption habits and sponsor spending continues to shift, Lyndon will provide the client service expertise and firepower to grow our share of the business and deliver new research and analytics services to support the biggest names in sports, media and brands.”

Campbell spent 13 years at Nielsen Sports. At MarketCast he is one of a number of new senior executives who have joined the company from Nielsen, Gracenote, IAC NRG, Dreamworks and Comscore.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join MarketCast during a period of massive industry growth and transformation,” Campbell said. “Through its deep relationships with brand and entertainment clients, and recent acquisition of Turnkey Intelligence, MarketCast has established itself as a trusted resource for analyzing and understanding fandom across all media, and I look forward to leading this incredible team.”