MarketCast Hires Netflix Research Exec Zoe Friend

Analytics company MarketCast said it hired a top Netflix research executive, Zoë Friend, as corporate senior VP of customer research and insights, a new position.

Friend, who led Netflix’s content and marketing research practice for five years, will be part of MarketCast’s senior leadership team and report to CEO Jon Batter.

“Zoë’s experience building a high performing research team at one of the world’s most tech forward media companies will be invaluable as we continue to aggressively grow and transform our business,” said Batter. “Zoë brings the right balance of research acumen and client service expertise to our lineup, and we are thrilled that she has chosen MarketCast as the next chapter in her life and career.”

Reporting to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Friend grew her team to 40 researchers while at the streaming company.

Before Netflix, she served as senior VP of research and strategy for Paramount.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with the MarketCast research team and seeing the incredible work they do firsthand as a longtime client,” said Friend. “MarketCast’s reputation as a research leader and their vision for transforming media and brand research through a combination of primary research, advanced data science and technology innovation will be game changing for creators, brands and marketers alike, and I look forward to helping shape and bring this vision to life.”

MarketCast’s big-data research, analytics and data science fuels fandom for leading studios, entertainment platforms, sports and lifestyle brands.