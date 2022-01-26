MarketCast Acquires Online Entertainment Research Firm Invoke

MarketCast said it acquired Invoke, a research and content testing platform that works for video streaming services and broadcasters.

(Image credit: MarketCast)

Acquiring Invoke gives MarketCast the capability to do real-time online audience research into streaming and broadcast episodes and series before they’re released.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Invoke is transformative for MarketCast and the media and entertainment research segments we serve, helping the industry move fandom research for streaming and TV series completely online where speed and scale wins,” said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. “With Invoke, we continue to invest in research innovation to provide our clients the very best platforms and tools to conduct research and advanced analytics smarter, faster and with more depth to meet the needs of a dynamically changing entertainment business.”

Invoke’s research platform included chat and discussion features and uses artificial intelligence to interpret and analyze fan feedback.

“MarketCast’s focus on fandom research and entertainment and advertising content testing makes it a natural home for the Invoke team and platform,” said Gigi Wang, CEO of Invoke. “We are confident MarketCast can innovate and drive growth for Invoke’s people, products and platform, and will continue to realize our vision of leveraging technology to transform streaming and broadcast research.” ■