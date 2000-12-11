Market by Market
NBC:
Owns 13 television stations, covering 28% of the nation's households, including outlets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth.
Gannett:
Owns 22 stations covering 17.4% of the nation, including stations in Washington, Atlanta, Tampa, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Cleveland and St. Louis.
Hearst-Argyle: Owns or manages 26 television stations reaching about 17.5% of the nation, including stations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mo.
Overlap:
The three station groups have overlaps in Washington, Tampa, Sacramento, Miami and Greensboro, S.C.
