Market by Market

NBC:

Owns 13 television stations, covering 28% of the nation's households, including outlets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Gannett:

Owns 22 stations covering 17.4% of the nation, including stations in Washington, Atlanta, Tampa, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Cleveland and St. Louis.

Hearst-Argyle: Owns or manages 26 television stations reaching about 17.5% of the nation, including stations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mo.

Overlap:

The three station groups have overlaps in Washington, Tampa, Sacramento, Miami and Greensboro, S.C.