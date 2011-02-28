Market Eye: Rapid Revival

Click here to read more Market Eye articles

Sundance Film Festival sleeper hit ‘Cedar Rapids’ may not equal

the buzz of Woody Allen’s ‘Manhattan’ or Robert Altman’s ‘Nashville’,

but the movie has helped put Iowa’s second-largest city on the map. It’s something to celebrate in this vast

Midwest market, which was slammed three

years ago by a deadly tornado and floods.

Much of Cedar Rapids has not yet recovered

from 2008’s disasters, but KWWL’s morale got a

boost when the station reopened its downtown

newsroom on Jan. 15. “It had been under 9 feet

of water,” says Kim Leer, KWWL station manager.

DMA No. 88 is the rare four-city market: Cedar

Rapids, Waterloo, Iowa City and Dubuque.

KWWL, an NBC affiliate owned by Quincy

Newspapers Inc., is based in Waterloo, about

an hour north of Cedar Rapids. Market leader

KCRG, an ABC affiliate owned by SourceMedia

Group, is based in Cedar Rapids, as are Sinclair

CBS affiliate KGAN and Second Generation

TV Fox outlet KFXA. The latter two work

out of the same facility and share talent.

KCRG and Cedar Rapids newspaper The Gazette

are in adjacent buildings, with a second- floor walkway connecting them. A joint newsroom

cranks out content for broadcast, print

and online. “We have one content room feeding

all the platforms,” says Shannon Booth,

director of broadcast products at KCRG. “We

have 75 ‘content gatherers,’ and community

contributors as well.”

The strategy is working. KCRG ran the table

in last November’s sweeps, winning all major

ratings races. KCRG took late news with a 13

household rating/31 share, ahead of KWWL’s

10/23. “We’ve got a strong anchor team that

the audience can all relate to,” says Booth. “We

offer good storytelling and strong weather.”

KWWL is a close second in all key races except

prime, where the CBS affiliate was runnerup.

After the flood damage, KWWL made a

major investment in new gear, including robotic

cameras; the station offers the market’s

only local HD content. “Our switchers were so

old that they either had to go, or we had to get

out of the news business,” quips Leer.

Rounding out the market are KWKB, a

hybrid CW-MyNetworkTV affiliate owned

by KM Communications, and a small indie

owned by Waterloo TV Group. The main cable

operators are Mediacom and ImOn.

The leading stations are making good use of

their multicast options. KWWL has This TV

and RTV on its .2 and .3 channels. In addition

to second-run programs, including Oprah Winfrey

at 9 p.m. and a comedy block starting at 10

p.m., KCRG is pumping up its local offerings

on the digital tier. A new live truck means high

school sports broadcasts a few nights a week, as

well as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hockey and

Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball come spring.

“We’re helping create awareness [about local

sports] for viewers, and making them want

to find it,” Booth says.

KWWL is also leading a campaign for viewers

to contact Dish Network and DirecTV to get the

satellite operators to pick up the extra channels.

Major employers in the market include agricultural

giant John Deere, aircraft electronics

outfit Rockwell Collins and a distribution center

for Target. The population is nearly 92% white,

according to BIA/Kelsey. Iowa is of course the

site of the caucuses that kick off the presidential

campaign every four years. The action historically

starts around June, but gets earlier every

cycle. KCRG, for one, is already detailing the

’12 election action on its IowaCaucus.com site.

Greater Cedar Rapids is slowly recovering

after horrific disasters. “We came out of the

historic flood and hit the downturn in 2009,”

says KCRG’s Booth. “But things came back in

2010, and they look good in 2011.”

