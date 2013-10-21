Market Eye: Bridging the GapIn the Bluegrass

mmalone@nbmedia.com | @BCMikeMalone

Things are developing in Louisville. There’s a string of expansive city parks

being created, two bridges being built over the Ohio River and Ford is ramping up production of its Escape SUVs at its local plant.

The TV stations are hustling too: WDRB is not content

with its newly attained No. 2 position, while

WLKY is not giving up its title anytime soon.

“We work hard to be ‘Live, Local, Late-Breaking,’”

says Glenn Haygood, WLKY president/general manager.

“It continues to be our hallmark — it’s what we do.”

WLKY has bolstered its daytime with Steve Harvey

and Ellen, and its news crew with weather veteran

John Belski, who had retired from WAVE in 2010.

Even WDRB’s general manager gives the rival

Hearst TV station credit for its “elegant” promos

and relentless approach. “WLKY is doing what a

No. 1 station should do — defend their turf aggressively,”

says Bill Lamb, WDRB president/general

manager. “They’re just not making mistakes.”

Block Communications’ Fox affiliate WDRB is

doing some things right as well. The station did not

make any layoffs during the recession, says Lamb,

and is up around 35 bodies since then. WDRB is

building out another 11,500 square feet of work

space to hold a staff that has swelled to around 165.

The station made its move during the recent lean

years. “The competition got predictable and conservative,

and we ramped it up,” says Lamb. “We

leapfrogged two stations. I don’t think that happens

without the recession.”

WDRB’s hires include several Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper alums — two prominent sportswriters

last year, and a few more print vets in September,

which has triggered a significant spike on

WDRB.com.

Block also owns MyNetworkTV affiliate WMYO

and has a shared services arrangement with LM

Communications-owned WBKI, a CW affiliate. That

station offers a 7 p.m. newscast.

WLKY is the CBS affiliate. Raycom owns NBC

station WAVE. Belo has ABC affiliate WHAS. DMA

No. 49’s primary subscription TV operator is Insight,

which was acquired for $3 billion in 2011 by Time

Warner Cable.

WLKY ran the table in the May sweeps, while the

other Big Three could all claim a runner-up finish in at

least one of the major races. WLKY took the 11 p.m.

contest with a 7.5 household rating/14 share, ahead

of WHAS’ 4.7/8.8. WDRB posted a 5.9/9.2 at 10 p.m.

WLKY’s estimated $24.7 million in 2012 revenue

was tops in Louisville, according to BIA/Kelsey.

WDRB was next with $22.5 million, while WHAS

booked $20.4 million.

WAVE introduced Bill Shory as news director in

June, around the same time it welcomed feature

anchor Shannon Cogan back to the market after

a seven-year stint at WFOR Miami. WAVE debuted

a 7-8 a.m. newscast on its Bounce TV and This TV

subchannels in July, a move Ken Selvaggi, VP and

general manager, calls “a good public service.”

The NBC affiliate also had one of the top Queen

Latifah debuts in the country last month; the syndicated

rookie airs at 4 p.m. “We planned to launch

with a bang, and we did,” Selvaggi says of WAVE’s

focused marketing approach for Latifah.

WHAS has an On Your Side brand and is wrapped

up in University of Louisville sports this time of

year, with football and basketball games and coach’s

shows for both. “We are all about U. of L. when we

hit fall,” says Linda Danna, president and GM.

WDRB added weekend morning news from 6

a.m.-9 a.m. in January.

The local economy is lukewarm. “It’s not gangbusters

growth — it’s slow growth,” says Selvaggi.

But the 4,000-acre Floyds Fork parks project is taking

root, and the new bridges will add vigor to downtown.

“It’s a real good time to be in Louisville,” says

Haygood. “And I haven’t even mentioned [U. of L.]

being Sugar Bowl and NCAA basketball champs.”