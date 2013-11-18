Market Eye: All Shook Up in Memphis

Memphis suffered a blow when Delta Airlines cleared out its hub at

Memphis International Airport in September, taking a bunch of jobs with it. But Memphians then got the chance to celebrate

when Southwest Airlines announced it was coming

into town, starting in early November. Besides jobs,

it means more convenient travel, and a bit of cachet.

“People are excited that Southwest has come to

Memphis,” says Ronald Walter, WREG president/GM.

While Memphis has long been known for its rich

musical heritage and, less trumpeted by the Chamber

of Commerce, a persistent crime problem, the

Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA—the city’s only major

pro sports franchise—are something of an obsession

in the area.

“People like their basketball here,” says Lee

Meredith, WMC VP and general manager. “The

season is just getting cranked up, and it’s a very

promising team.”

Local TV LLC’s WREG easily won total-day

household ratings in the May sweeps and took the

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. news races—the latter with a

convincing 11.4 household rating/17 share, ahead

of WMC’s 8.1/12. WREG won the primetime ratings

battle, while WMC took a tight 6 p.m. contest.

Tribune expects to close on its acquisition of Local

TV by year-end. A CBS affiliate, WREG excels with

a “relentless focus on serving the needs of our viewers,”

says Walter, along with greater dedication to

audience research the past few years. “The research

tells us what the viewers want to know,” he says.

Fox owns WHBQ, which puts up strong 25-54

demo ratings with its 5 p.m. news. Nexstar has the

ABC-CW duopoly, WATN and WLMT, and has big

things planned for both since acquiring them from

Newport TV last year. WPTY was rechristened WATN

Local 24 on June 1, coinciding with Nexstar’s new

27,000-square-foot HD facility. Ardy

Diercks, who took over as GM in January, credits

Nexstar for “giving the stations a chance to compete.”

WATN is hiring talent on both sides of the camera

from the competition. “People who come over

here want to be a part of the authorship of something

new,” says Diercks, formerly the GM at WTVJ Miami.

Comcast is the main subscription TV operator in

Memphis. The market has its challenges; it dropped

from No. 49 to No. 50 in the most recent Nielsen

market rankings, and a merger of the city and suburban

school systems has been rocky. General managers

describe the economy as “tough,” “fair” and

“hanging in there.” “There have been some real positive

announcements,” says Meredith. “Otherwise,

you might say it’s fragile.”

Stations are expanding their local offerings. NBC

affiliate WMC has a 7 a.m. news on its Bounce TV

subchannel. WHBQ added 6-8 a.m. news on Saturdays

and is looking at Sunday mornings too. “We

have a veteran group,” says John Koski, VP and general

manager. “We are capable of bringing on more

news, and there seems to be a demand for it.”

Recognizing how many viewers watch with a digital

device in hand, WHBQ uses the graphic “2 Screen Experience”

to send viewers online for more information.

The station saw its World Series numbers go up 59%

this year over last, thanks to the Cardinals’ appearance.

“St. Louis is right up the street,” Koski notes.

Crime and the dysfunctional school system give

the station newsrooms plenty to cover. But Memphis

remains a place with heritage to celebrate up

and down Beale Street and beyond. “There’s never a

boring second,” says Memphis native Walter, “if you

want to explore or get involved.”