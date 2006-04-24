Mark Your Telecom Calendars

Opening statements from legislators on the House version of a national video franchising bill will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night, April 25.

Amendments and votes will begin the next day at 10 a.m., which could mean some red-eye flights for media reporters covering the NAB convention in Las Vegas this week.

Lobbying on the bill has reached a fever pitch in Washington, in part because it deals with provisions that affect how Internet service is to be rolled out.

The extension of high-speed Internet to underserved areas and competition for that service to existing customers is behind the government's push for a national franchise.