Mark Silverman Named First President of Big Ten Net
By Ben Grossman
Mark Silverman was today named the first president of the Big Ten Network.
Silverman was formerly general manager and senior vice president of the ABC Cable Networks Group since April of 2004.
The Chicago-based network is scheduled to launch in August 2007. It is owned by the Big Ten Conference, while Fox holds a minority share.
