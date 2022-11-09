Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race

Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post.

The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti, with close to 95% of votes in.

Ronchetti summed up his mission as aiming to be “a governor who will fight to empower and encourage small businesses. A governor who will fight for parents and kids to ensure they get the education they deserve. A governor who will take our rapidly growing crime rate seriously and will take steps to make our cities and border safer. Most importantly, I’ll be a governor that does more than talk. I’ll listen and find solutions that actually work."

Retired KRQE (opens in new tab)anchor Dick Knipfing has appeared in Ronchetti campaign spots, in support of his former colleague.

In other races involving former local TV talent, Kari Lake is trailing in the close race for Arizona governor. With 66% of votes tallied at deadline, Democrat Katie Hobbs sits at 50.33% and Lake, a Republican, is at 49.67%. Lake spent 22 years on the air at KSAZ Phoenix. ■