Mark Manders Named GM At Tegna’s WGRZ-TV, Buffalo

Tegna named Mark Manders president and general manager for WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, N.Y.

Manders has been the station’s director of sales for the last 16 years. He succeeds Jim Toellner, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Mark stands out as one of the most effective leaders in our company,” said Paul Trelstad, senior VP, media operations at Tegna. “His investment in Buffalo and service to his team and our advertising customers has been extraordinary. No one is better suited to lead the talented ‘2 On Your Side’ team in serving the greater Buffalo community with exceptional news, information and community engagement.”

Before WGRZ, Manders was director of sales at WTVH-TV, Syracuse, N.Y.. Earlier in his career he was general sales manager at WSTM-TV in Syracuse and national sales manager at KMBC-TV in Kansas City. He was also VP of marketing for the Raymour & Flanigan furniture store chain. ■