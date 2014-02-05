Mark Kornblau Named Senior VP of Communications for NBCUniversal Group

NBCUniversal announced Wednesday that Mark Kornblau will take over as senior VP, communications for the NBCUniversal News Group, effective Feb. 17. Kornblau will report to Pat Fili-Krushel, chairman, NBCUniversal News Group.

In the position, Kornblau will oversee the communications strategy for NBCUniversal News Group, including NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Kornblau succeeds Kathy Kelly-Brown, who recently was tapped to lead the global talent booking division of NBCUniversal.

"Mark has an outstanding reputation as a communications executive," said Fili-Krushel. "His broad range of experiences in the corporate, financial, government and political worlds make him the ideal candidate for this job, and I have no doubt he will be a terrific addition to our team."

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Kornblau was managing director of corporate communications, JPMorgan Chase. Before that, Kornblau served as communications director and spokesman for ambassador Susan Rice at the United States Mission to the United Nations.