NBCU Names Kelly-Brown Senior VP of Global Talent Booking

NBCUniversal communications executive Kathy Kelly-Brown has been named senior VP, global talent booking, a newly-created role in which she will be responsible for helping to develop strategic, customized publicity opportunities incorporating all of the brands in the NBCUniversal portfolio. She will report to executive VP Adam Miller.

Working in collaboration with the producers, bookers and talent executives across NBCUniversal, she will assemble comprehensive publicity opportunities for projects such as upcoming film and television premieres, album releases and book launches, NBCU said in a release.

Created as an extension of NBCU’s “Symphony” cross-marketing initiative, the purpose of the newly formed unit is to offer access to a unique combination of appearance opportunities across the many entertainment, sports and news platforms of the company, as well as special event programming, theme park and in-store personal appearances,NBCU said. Brands cited in the release include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Today, The Voice, Sunday Night Football, Watch What Happens Live, Access Hollywood and E! News. NBCU encompasses 17 entertainment and news and information cable networks, Spanish-language network Telemundo, more than 50 digital properties, and Universal Studios, which includes the film group and theme parks.

