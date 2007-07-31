Mark Itkin Named Chairman of TV Academy Hall of Fame Committee

Mark Itkin has been appointed the new chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Itkin, the executive VP and worldwide co-head of television at The William Morris Agency, was appointed by the academy’s Chairman/CEO Dick Askin.

"It gives us great pleasure to name Mark as the new chairman of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, and we are confident that he will do an excellent job in heading up this esteemed group," said Askin in a statement. "In this position, Mark will play an important role in preserving and honoring the rich history of the television industry."

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame honors individuals or programs that have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of telecommunications.

Tom Brokaw, James Burrows, Leonard Goldberg, Regis Philbin and William Shatner were inducted into the Hall of Fame in June 2006.