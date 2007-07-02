Mark Green: ‘Wise Guy’ Once More

Former New York City public advocate Mark Green returns to "Wise Guys," a segment in NY1 News’ nightly Inside City Hallprogram, tomorrow. Green, who lost a mayoral run to Michael Bloomberg in 2001, left the show when he unsuccessfully ran for attorney general last year. But he’s back, joining the likes of former mayor Ed Koch and former senator Al D’Amato.

"My hope is to bring the same excitement to ‘Wise Guys’ that Rosie O’Donnell brought to The View," said Green. "Since Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte are back with the Yankees, it’s time to go back to ‘Wise Guys.’"

NY1's City Hall veteran Dominic Carter hosts the program. NY1 is a Time Warner-owned 24-hour news channel seen in and around New York City.

Commented Koch, "He was such a strong presence; I didn’t realize he was gone."