The Mark of Excellence

More than any other media business, the cable industry, even in an era of mega-giants and consolidation, has a family feel. That's because cable is a relatively young business, so hundreds or thousands of cable pros went through its growing pains together.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association's Vanguard Awards honor the best of the creators, the innovators and the risk-takers for their achievements. The men and women profiled on the next few pages excel both in business and in personal commitment to their colleagues. They lead in many ways. As the NCTA says in its own official literature about the awards, “they set the example for all of us in their commitment to human rights, employee development and encouragement of minority involvement in all aspects of the industry. All our national awards recognize these broad-based leadership qualities.”

This year, the Vanguard Awards will be presented on April 4 at a special ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. on the third level of Moscone West, part of the convention hall complex.

Tickets, priced at $65 per person or $650 per table, can be purchased on-site at the registration area in the north lobby of the Moscone Center.